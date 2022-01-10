Guwahati: Operation Against Masks, Vaccine Certificates at Big Bazaar, Roodraksh Mall

The Kamrup (M) district administration has carried out an operation at Big Bazaar and Roodraksh mall at Bhangagarh in Guwahati against people who are not wearing masks and two dose vaccine certificates.

The Assam government had on issued a new SOP of COVID-19 on January 7 in which it was mentioned that only double vaccinated people could go to public places such as shopping malls, cinema halls, theatres etc. and if any people are allowed to enter the public places without masks and certificates, then the particular organization will have to impose a fine of Rs. 25,000.

It is not the public who will impose a fine but the particular shops or malls or the organization will have to pay the penalty.

The district administration has carried out the operation after the SOP has been released by the government and if any shopping mall is found to violate the protocols, they will have to pay the penalty of Rs. 25,000.

Three people have imposed fines for not wearing masks during the drive in Guwahati till the filing of this report.

