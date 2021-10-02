Guwahati: Over 100 Cyclists Join Cyclothon 2.0 On Gandhi Jayanti

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Cyclothon 2.0

Over 100 cyclists joined the ‘Cyclothon 2.0: India on the Move’, on 2nd October in Guwahati. The event was organized by Event Management Association of Assam (EMAA) on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The aim of the event was to inculcate a cycling culture among the people and to encourage outdoor activities. Cyclothon was started in 2020 by Event and Entertainment Association (EEMA) of India, Cyclothon 2.0 being a multi-city event.

The cycling event was organized in Guwahati, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and many other cities. In Guwahati, the event was flagged off by Advocate General of Assam, Debojit Saikia at 6:30 am. He was accompanied by Manash Kr. Sharma, the president of Event Management Association of Assam and Raghav Chada, a well-known socialite and entrepreneur.

Related News

All Opposition Parties To Unite Against BJP Except AIUDF:…

Manipur: 11 Myanmarese With Fake Aadhar Cards Detained

No decision taken on Air India financial bid: Piyush Goyal

Assam Govt Launches “Dream Scheme” Mission…

“I thank EMAA for organizing such an event during this difficult time through which everybody is passing through. I hope this event will inspire the people.” said Debojit Saikia at the flag off.

EMAA president Manash Kr. Sharma said, “It is so exciting to witness that our belief in positivity and energy of mankind echoes through this event today with the participation of so many people. The world may have embraced a momentary stopover, but this is not the end.”

The Cyclothon 2.0 started and ended at Sohum Emporia near ABC point with an approximate 12 km round trip from Farm Gate near Vivanta by Taj.

Sohum Emporia, Indian Red Cross Society, Makhan Bhog and Rotary Club of Guwahati Luit are some of the names that associated with the event.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: Violent Situation In Machkhowa Over Fake Fashion Show

You might also like
Top Stories

AASU, KMSS Pay Tributes To Anti-CAA Martyrs

Assam

TRIPURA | Re-polling in 168 booths

Assam

Bilasipara: Another Person Succumbs to COVID-19

Top Stories

Govt Bans 43 More ‘Chinese’ Apps

Assam

Manipur: Nitin Gadkari Lays Foundation Stone of 3000 Cr Highway Project

National

4 men caught lurking outside CBI Director’s residence