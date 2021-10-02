Guwahati: Over 100 Cyclists Join Cyclothon 2.0 On Gandhi Jayanti

Over 100 cyclists joined the ‘Cyclothon 2.0: India on the Move’, on 2nd October in Guwahati. The event was organized by Event Management Association of Assam (EMAA) on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.



The aim of the event was to inculcate a cycling culture among the people and to encourage outdoor activities. Cyclothon was started in 2020 by Event and Entertainment Association (EEMA) of India, Cyclothon 2.0 being a multi-city event.



The cycling event was organized in Guwahati, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and many other cities. In Guwahati, the event was flagged off by Advocate General of Assam, Debojit Saikia at 6:30 am. He was accompanied by Manash Kr. Sharma, the president of Event Management Association of Assam and Raghav Chada, a well-known socialite and entrepreneur.



“I thank EMAA for organizing such an event during this difficult time through which everybody is passing through. I hope this event will inspire the people.” said Debojit Saikia at the flag off.



EMAA president Manash Kr. Sharma said, “It is so exciting to witness that our belief in positivity and energy of mankind echoes through this event today with the participation of so many people. The world may have embraced a momentary stopover, but this is not the end.”



The Cyclothon 2.0 started and ended at Sohum Emporia near ABC point with an approximate 12 km round trip from Farm Gate near Vivanta by Taj.



Sohum Emporia, Indian Red Cross Society, Makhan Bhog and Rotary Club of Guwahati Luit are some of the names that associated with the event.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: Violent Situation In Machkhowa Over Fake Fashion Show