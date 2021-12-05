Guwahati Drug Bust: Over 2 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 16 Cr Recovered

By Pratidin Bureau
Source: Twitter/HimantaBiswaSarma

In its war on drugs, Assam Police on Sunday arrested two suspected drug traffickers and recovered narcotics worth Rs 16 crores from their possession in Guwahati.

Acting on a tip-off, a special squad of Guwahati Police led by Joint Commissioner of Assam Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta seized two kilogrammes and 42 grammes of heroin from a truck in Basistha that was headed towards the northern belt of the country. The truck has also been recovered.

In this connection, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Our fight against drugs and those dealing in it shall continue unabated. Well done @AssamPolice”.

In response to his tweet, Guwahati Police said, Thank You for your kind words of encouragement. Your leadership & support have been instrumental in the @assampolice being able to fight an unabated #WarOnDrugs.

“Today, we intercepted drugs meant for outside Assam. We reaffirm that the fight will continue till the end,” Guwahati Police added.

Further investigation in this matter is underway.

