Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Over 30 Students at IIT Test Positive for COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
As many as 35-40 students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, most of the students who tested positive came from other states.

Sources in the IIT-G said that a family has also been infected with the virus and that those who have severe symptoms have been admitted to GMCH and the others have been quarantined at the premises itself.

Related News

Padma Awardee Uddhab Bharali Booked for Allegedly Raping…

Lumding: 6 Schools to Remain Closed for a Week Amid COVID-19

COVID-19: Karnataka Announces Weekend Curfew from Friday

Another Religious Leader Gives Controversial Remark Against…

 A quarantine center has also been constructed in the premises.

Meanwhile, several officers, staff and Professors have also been infected with the virus.

ALSO READ: Padma Awardee Uddhab Bharali Booked for Allegedly Raping Minor

You might also like
National

“No optional exam for CBSE Class 10” – HRD

Top Stories

Private: India: 5 More Cases of UK Covid Strain Detected

National

Kerala Rains: Villagers Forced To Relocate After Series Of Landslides, 17 Deaths

Top Stories

Assembly Poll Results: LDF Alliance Leads In Kerala

Top Stories

BJP Vice Prez Tests COVID+

Top Stories

2 Lifts, 100-ft Tall Tricolor Unfurled At Silchar Railway Station