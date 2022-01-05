Guwahati: Over 30 Students at IIT Test Positive for COVID-19

As many as 35-40 students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, most of the students who tested positive came from other states.

Sources in the IIT-G said that a family has also been infected with the virus and that those who have severe symptoms have been admitted to GMCH and the others have been quarantined at the premises itself.

A quarantine center has also been constructed in the premises.

Meanwhile, several officers, staff and Professors have also been infected with the virus.

