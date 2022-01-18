Guwahati: Peddler Held With 4 Gms Heroin, ₹7520 Cash At Basistha

Continuing its crusade against drugs, Guwahati Police on Tuesday arrested another drugs peddler from Basistha Chariali area of the city.

Informing about the bust on Twitter, the police said that an East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station arrested one man and recovered drugs and cash from his possession.

Four grams of Heroin and ₹7520 in cash were recovered from the possession of one Dhanmoni Mahanta who was arrested from Basistha Chariali. Police also recovered a mobile phone from him.

Image Taken From Twitter

The Police tweeted, “#WarOnDrugs An EGPD team from Basistha PS arrested a drug peddler named, Dhanmoni Mahanta at Basistha Chariali today. 4 gms of Heroin, ₹7520/- in cash & a mobile phone were seized from him. Legal action has been initiated”.

