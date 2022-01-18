Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Peddler Held With 4 Gms Heroin, ₹7520 Cash At Basistha

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Taken From Twitter, Courtesy Guwahati Police

Continuing its crusade against drugs, Guwahati Police on Tuesday arrested another drugs peddler from Basistha Chariali area of the city.

Informing about the bust on Twitter, the police said that an East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station arrested one man and recovered drugs and cash from his possession.

Four grams of Heroin and ₹7520 in cash were recovered from the possession of one Dhanmoni Mahanta who was arrested from Basistha Chariali. Police also recovered a mobile phone from him.

Related News

Guwahati: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Kalapahar

Dibrugarh: Fresh Curbs Introduced Amid Surge In Covid-19…

Assam: 8,072 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 12.62 %

Popular Assamese Theatre Actor Pankaj Pujari No More

Guwahati
Image Taken From Twitter

The Police tweeted, “#WarOnDrugs An EGPD team from Basistha PS arrested a drug peddler named, Dhanmoni Mahanta at Basistha Chariali today. 4 gms of Heroin, ₹7520/- in cash & a mobile phone were seized from him. Legal action has been initiated”.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Kalapahar

You might also like
National

Nagaland Firing: Victims’ Families Refuse Compensation until Justice prevails

Top Stories

Rajdeep Sardesai Reportedly Quits India Today After Taken Off Air

Assam

Assam Doctor Elected In American Surgical Society

National

I am the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, claims Gujarat official

Assam

Assam CM holds all party meeting in Guwahati

Assam

Assam: AMSA Boycotts OPD Services