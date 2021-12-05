Guwahati Police Arrest 1, Seize 13 Grams Of Heroin

In yet another drug bust, the third of the day, a West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) team arrested a man and seized heroin from his possession on Saturday.

The Guwahati Police informed via Twitter that a team from the Gorchuk Police Station seized around 13 grams of heroin and arrested one man in relation to it.

The arrested man has been identified as one Suman Das, a resident of Lalmati.

The Guwahati Police tweeted, “#WarOnDrugs continues. In the 3rd bust of the day a WGPD team from Gorchuk PS arrested one Suman Das of Lalmati and recovered 13 gms of Heroin from his possession. We will not rest till we eradicate this menace”.

