Guwahati Police Arrest 1 With 7 Vials Of Heroin And ₹13,000 In Cash

The Guwahati Police on Wednesday raided a house and caught one man in connection with drugs in the sixth drug bust of the day.

The Guwahati Police informed of the bust on Twitter. It said that a CGPD team from Noonmati Police Station raided and arrested one man along with a large cache of heroin and other items like mobile and cash.

The arrested man has been identified as one Md Rubul Ali. Meanwhile, the police recovered 7 vials of Heroin, one mobile, one silicon paper & ₹13,000/- in cash from his possession.

The Tweet read, “#WarOnDrugs 6th drug haul within 24hrs. A CGPD team from Noonmati PS raided a house & arrested one Md Rubul Ali. 7 vials of Heroin, one mobile, one silicon paper & ₹13,000/- in cash were recovered. Legal action has been initiated”.

