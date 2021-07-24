Guwahati Police Arrests 2 In Cash For Bank Job Scam

The Guwahati Police have arrested two in relation with cash for job scam in Guwahati on Saturday.

As per sources, the two arrested has been identified as Kaushik Talukdar and Manash Talukdar.

The two have been taking lakhs and lakhs of money from numbers of people in promise to give jobs.

According to sources, both Kaushik and Manash have given fake appointment letters of Co-operative City Bank in return of money.

The victims had filed a complaint to the DGP Assam police against the two scammers earlier in the cash for job scam.

Meanwhile, accused Dipjyoti Saikia and Junali Deka Saikia are still escaping the police.

