In a tragic incident, a police constable lost his life in a road accident that took place in Guwahati on Friday.

As per reports, a speeding jeep bearing registration number ‘AS01-DW-1009’ hit the policeman when he was on his way from the commissioner’s office to Dispur police station.

The deceased police constable identified as Rajib Singha, was a postmaster of the Police Commissioner Office.

The driver of the jeep, one Shubham Talukdar of Rehabari, was later arrested.