Guwahati Press Club Election After 18 years

By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati Press Club
The election of Guwahati Press Club will be held after 18 years after a memorandum has been submitted with the signature of 76 journalists to Secretary Naba Thakuria to conduct the election.

The election will be held in the middle of March and the process of application of names will be completed by February 20.

The new committee will take charge from April.

It may be mentioned that the last election of the press club was held in 2003 and after the Secretary Naba Thakuria took charge the election has not been conducted for the last 17 years.

