Guwahati Press Club election on March 12

After a gap of 18 years, the Guwahati Press Club (GPC) will be conducting elections to choose a new committee which will take charge of the organization.

The Election committee on Thursday announced that polls to the posts of GPC will be held on March 12; March 1 is the last date of filing nominations. The model code of conduct (MCC) has also come into play.

Counting will be held on the evening of March 12, after the conclusion of polls.

The election process began on Thursday and the candidates can file nominations from Friday. They can withdraw their nominations latest by March 3.

The GPC election committee announced this on Thursday while addressing the media at Guwahati Press Club (GPC).

It was also announced that a total of 798 GPC members will be able to cast their votes.