Guwahati Press Club Election Today

The Guwahati Press Club general election which is held after 17 years is underway on Thursday. The polling has taken place from 8 am today till 4 pm in which 36 candidates will contest in 10 posts. 816 members of the GPC form the electorate who will decide the fate of the 36 candidates.

The candidates have left no stone unturned to make the election successful with its intense campaign, using traditional outreach methods like banners, posters, festoons and the new age mediums like social media bulk messages, Whatsapp broadcasts and audio-visuals, and door-to-door campaigns.

One of the candidates and Political Editor of Pratidin Time, Nayan Pratim Kumar said, “We cover politics, polity and leaders and elections are big-time for any journalist just like a political party and its candidates since we journalists through our report reflect the voice, hope, aspirations of people for elections which is our democratic rights. But at Guwahati Press Club, with no elections, the democratic rights of journalists, the members of press club were curbed. This time like me, many other young journalists are contesting. This is a healthy competition and we are reclaiming democracy within our fraternity.”

The decision for the elections after 17 years was taken after a group of young journalists collected the signatures of 76 members asking for elections. The annual general body meeting was held and the previous committee that was at the helm of affairs was dissolved.