An under-trial prisoner, who was undergoing treatment at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), has reportedly fled the hospital late Wednesday.

The prisoner identified as one Bijay Debnath was brought to the hospital for gallbladder treatment. He was lodged in Guwahati Central Jail.

As per reports, he was guarded by a policeman but was not handcuffed. It has not been ascertained yet as to how he managed to escape from the hospital.

Police is yet to comment on the matter.