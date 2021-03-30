Guwahati: Private Hospital Successfully Institutes ECMO In NE For First Time

The Department of Cardiac Thoracic and Vascular Surgery at Excelcare Hospitals led by Dr. Manuj Kumar Saikia (Chief Cardiac Surgeon) and Dr. Intekhab Alam (Consultant Cardiac Surgeon) have set a new benchmark in the standard of healthcare in the region by introducing the latest and most advanced form of therapy in Cardiac Surgical Sciences by being the first among the Hospitals in Assam & Northeast India, besides NEIGRIHMS (where Dr. Manuj Saikia played an instrumental role in setting up the same, while he was the HOD – Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgery)to institute successful VA ECMO (Veno Arterial Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation).

The patient, a 49-year-old male from Rangiya (Assam) presented with severe shortness of breath and Ascites (accumulation of fluid in the abdomen), in an advanced stage of Heart Failure due to chronic Multivalvular Disease. His breathing became progressively laboured and started having fluid accumulation around the abdomen. He was immediately evaluated by the team of Cardiologists and after initial management was instituted, he was referred for immediate surgery. The patient made a good recovery and was discharged on Tuesday.

Dr. Manuj Saikia said, “This was a very challenging case as there was very high risk of complications as the patient had heart failure (with low ejection fraction) along with high pressure in the arteries of the lung (severe pulmonary artery hypertension) with Ascites (water accumulation in the abdomen) and jaundice. However, we were able to successfully operate on the patient by instituting ECMO to support the failing ventricles after completion of the Triple Valve Operation (two valve replacement along with repair of another valve).”

Dr. Saikia added, “It is the beginning to embrace the emerging paradigm in the treatment of severely and critically ill patients in this region which otherwise had to accept the fate of nature or had to travel outside the state for the same.”

Dr.Saikia went on to thank the various team involved in the case such as Cardiology, Anaesthesiology, Blood Bank, Perfusionist, OTTechnicians, Nursing, and ICU staff for their combined effort and making it a success.

ECMO or Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation is a form of Advanced Life Support System, wherein patients with weak heart are supported on an artificial machine which takes over the complete function of the heart and lungs (oxygenates the blood, warms the blood &recirculates in the body to maintain adequate blood pressure). ECMO provides support in a variety of conditions such as ARDS (Severe Lung Injury), Cardiogenic Shock (Heart Failure) due to Myocarditis or DCMP, as a bridge to Transplant (Heart or Lung) or in High-Risk Heart Surgeries/Congenital Heart Surgeries.

Dr. Manuj Kumar Saikia concluded by saying, “This facility in Excelcare Hospitals has not only opened up a new era in the treatment of critically ill patients in Assam and adjoining region but also raised the standard of treatment at par with National and International standards.”