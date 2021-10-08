Guwahati: PWD Junior Engineer Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe

A Junior Engineer of PWD department has been caught red-handed by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Guwahati’s Dispur area on Friday.

The accused, identified as one Bijoy Das, is a Junior Engineer, PWD (Buildings) of Rangia Subdivision.

According to an official statement, a trap was laid on the basis of a complaint alleging demand of bribe, after which he was caught red-handed by the sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in the presence of independent witnesses.

It may be mentioned that Das had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for issuing NOC to him for establishing a petrol pump in Kamrup district.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station vide ACB PS case No. 12/2021 U/S 7(a)/13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

The accused person has been brought to the ACB Police Station for further action as per law.

Investigation is currently underway.