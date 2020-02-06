GUWAHATI: Queer Pride Walk on Sunday

The 7th Queer Pride Walk will be held at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati on Sunday (February 9).

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the convener of the event announced that the 7th Queer Pride Walk is scheduled to begin at 1 PM on Sunday.

Talking about the objective of the event, organizers stated the Pride Walk is organized to show the society that such a vibrant community exits in all its might and pride.

Further, they said, “We want to ask the administration to turn their heads towards the welfare of the community and to assure the fellow members of the community that it is alright to be who they are.

Organizers emphasized, “Like the Last sixth year, this year too, the Pride Walk is being organized by the youth. Due attention is given to make the event as inclusive as possible. So, anyone who believes in equal rights and freedom of expression is welcome to join the Pride Walk, even if they do not belong to the Queer community”.

“It is noteworthy that, even after the decriminalization of homosexuality by the Supreme Court on 6th September 2018, the condition of the queer community has not improved. Same-sex marriage is still not recognized, homosexual parents are not allowed to adopt children, there is little scope of social security like pension or LIC for same-sex couples, queer subject-matter is not included in the school/college curriculum even after Supreme Court’s instruction and there is no strict law against bullying, which is a major issue for queer children. Moreover, The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 has not been able to uplift the condition of the Transgender population. On the contrary, it has kept scope for misuse and discrimination towards them. Hence, to speak up for all these, the Pride Walk is being organized, stated by the organizers.