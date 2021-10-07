Guwahati: Rajkanya Baruah Sent To 1-Day Police Custody

Assam model and 2016 Miss India finalist Rajkanya Baruah who allegedly injured nine workers of the Public Works Department last week in Guwahati was rearrested on Wednesday and has been sent to a one day police custody on Thursday.

The state police have booked her under Sections 279, 294, 388 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On October 2 late evening the 29-year-old event planner was allegedly driving back home in an inebriated condition after attending a party in a city-based hotel when the incident occurred at Rukminigaon. She was arrested by Guwahati city police on Saturday but she got bail within a day.

The injured were all admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). One of the PWD workers even lost his legs.

The model was also summoned by the police on Tuesday but she didn’t appear before the Investigating Officer, citing her health condition. However, GMCH authorities submitted its report to the police and stated that she had no health complications.