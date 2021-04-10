Guwahati: Random COVID-19 Tests Begin From Today

In an attempt to restrict the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 in Guwahati city, the Kamrup Metro Administration has started conducting a random COVID-19 testing starting from April 10 to 12.

In an official order, the administration stated the tests will be conducted in business establishments, offices, and places of worship and urged people in the city to cooperate with them.

On Friday, the state’s health ministry issued a set of COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming festivals of Bihu, Ramzan, Eid and any other festival.

Guwahati has seen a sudden surge in its COVID count and as of Friday, the active cases number stood at 153.