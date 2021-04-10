Top StoriesRegional

Guwahati: Random COVID-19 Tests Begin From Today

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
61

In an attempt to restrict the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 in Guwahati city, the Kamrup Metro Administration has started conducting a random COVID-19 testing starting from April 10 to 12.

In an official order, the administration stated the tests will be conducted in business establishments, offices, and places of worship and urged people in the city to cooperate with them.

On Friday, the state’s health ministry issued a set of COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming festivals of Bihu, Ramzan, Eid and any other festival.

Related News

Newly Floated TIPRA Motha Wins Tripura ADC Polls

COVID Alert: Sec 144 Imposed In Dhubri

COVID: Mizoram Closes Schools For Students of Class 8 &…

Tripura Tribal Council Polls: TIPRA Chief, Candidates…

Guwahati has seen a sudden surge in its COVID count and as of Friday, the active cases number stood at 153.

You might also like
Top Stories

380 Fresh COVID Cases Detected In Assam

Regional

Elephant Safari in Kaziranga to Resume from Nov 1

National

Pollution Over 20 Times Safe Limit in Delhi

Top Stories

GUWAHATI | 20 houses, 3 vehicles perish in Major fire

Regional

“PM Modi An Eternal Enemy To Assam”: KMSS

National

Congress MLAs urge Assembly Speaker to merge with TRS

Comments
Loading...