Guwahati ‘Rave Party’ Case: 3 Prime Accused Remanded To Police Custody

In a major development in the Guwahati ‘rave party’ case, prime accused Vikas Jain, Chayan Saikia, and Ashok Barman have been remanded to police custody on Saturday.

As per order by the Sessions Court in Guwahati, Barman has been remanded to police custody for six days, while, Jain and Saikia have been remanded for two days.

In connection to the case, six people were caught using cocaine at the birthday party of one Amit Baruah on the evening of August 13 at a flat in Riveria apartment in Kharguli Hills of the city. The police claimed that a rave party was organised.

18 of the guests attending the party including the organiser Vikas Jain were arrested along with the possession of four kilogrammes of cocaine, and weed of different types, Guwahati City Commissioner of Police Harmeet Singh was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Initially, the arrestees were remanded to judicial custody for a varying number of days, based on the crime committed by them.

The arrested people were not only engaged in buying, selling, and consuming illegal drugs but had also violated the Covid-19 protocol by gathering in large numbers and holding a party, which is prohibited by the state government, Singh had noted.

Moreover, an investigating officer in the Guwahati rave party case was suspended by the city police department for alleged negligence in duty. The officer in question is ASI Taraprasad Singh of Latasil police station.