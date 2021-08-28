Guwahati ‘Rave Party’ Case: Prime Accused Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati Rave Party Prime Accused Arrested

New developments has been reported in the Guwahati ‘Rave Party’ case on Saturday. Mastermind Vishal Chaudhary arrested in Delhi, who is behind the entire case.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh has revealed some of the developing information on the case.

Choudhury allegedly supplies cocaine in Guwahati. He is suspected to supply drugs in the city’s rave party case, said police sources.

For the first time, Cocaine has been detected in Guwahati at the birthday party of one Amit Baruah on the evening of August 13 at a flat in Riveria apartment in Kharguli Hills of the city where the rave party was organised.

The Police Commissioner has also informed that further investigation is going on in connection to the entire case.

CP Harmeet Singh also requested that if anyone gets any information on consumption of illegal drugs, then they must report it to the police as soon as possible.

On Friday, city police raided the residence of one Vikas Jain, a city-based builder on charges of hosting a party. Police also seized cocaine and other contrabands during its operation.

17 people were arrested from the party.

Also Read: Guwahati: 4 Drug Peddlers Arrested, 2.79 Gm Heroin Seized

