Guwahati ‘Rave’ Party Case: Prime Accused Shot, Injured While Fleeing Police Custody

In a shocking development in the Kharguli Rave Party Case, prime accused Vishal Choudhury was shot by Guwahati Police while he tried to escape police custody on Saturday night.

Choudhury has been shot on his left leg and has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

A Special Squad of Guwahati Police with the assistance of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested the cocaine supplier in Delhi.

Choudhury allegedly supplies cocaine in Guwahati. He is suspected to supply drugs in the city’s rave party case.

On August 13 night, based on specific inputs, a Special Squad of Guwahati Police, raided a flat on the third floor in Riviera Apartments at Kharghuli that belonged to a businessman called Vikas Jain. The party was organised to celebrate the birthday of one Amit Baruah.

During the raid, cocaine, three types of weed, and opium were recovered from the premises.

In connection with the seizure, the police arrested 18 people who were present at the party.

A case was registered at the Latasil police station and an investigation is underway.