Guwahati Ready For Khelo India Event

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be hosted by Guwahati on January 10, 2020. All the 29 states will participate in the game at 11 venues in Guwahati and more than 10,000 participants will take part in the event.

CM Sonowal asked Director of Sports Authority of India (SAI) Assam, Subhash Basumatary to make a complete assessment of all sports venues including the available infrastructure and take up the refurbishing work at the earliest.

Following to the order given by CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Subhash Basumatary had inspected all the stadiums in Guwahati on Wednesday morning. Addressing to media, Basumatary told, the preparations in all the stadiums have been going in full swing and it will be completed on 31st December of this year.

Moreover, he added that the preparation for the T20 Cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, which going to held on the next 5 January 2020, has already completed.

It may be stated that the games will conclude on January 22, where 6800 athletes, 3000 supporting staff and 1500 volunteers will be present.

He also informed that 1500 medals will be up for grabs during the Games. The live coverage of the Game will be telecast by Star Sports for 8 to 9 hours each day. The Game will be much better and bigger than the earlier two events, the CEO added.