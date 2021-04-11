Guwahati Reports 186 New COVID Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati reported 186 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, while, the state of Assam has registered 352 fresh cases pushing the active caseload to 1,902.

With a positivity rate at 0.48 per cent today, the new cases were detected out of 73,329 tests conducted of which, Guwahati reported the highest followed by Dibrugarh at 23, Nagaon at 18, and Tinsukia at 17.

36 patients were discharged today, taking the recoveries to 2,15,943. The recovery rate stood at 98.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, a death was reported from Lakhimpur due to the virus. The fatalities in the state has touched 1, 118.

The total tally of the cases is 2,20,310.

