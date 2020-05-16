Guwahati Reports 2 More COVID-19 +VE

By Pratidin Bureau
Two more tested positive for COVID-19 in Guwahati on Saturday. This was informed by state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter.

The two cases are also related to the potato godown case in the city who was tested positive a few days ago.

The minister in his tweet wrote, “Alert ~ 2 more persons, related to Aloo Godam case, test #COVID19 + in Guwahati.”

With the two new cases, the total cases of COVID-19 in Assam now stands at 91 with 46 active cases, 41 discharged, 2 deaths and 2 migrated.

