Guwahati: Restrictions on Containment Zone Extended

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
File image
1

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration extended the ‘containment zone’ restrictions covering Arihant Apartments at Pan Bazaar in Guwahati for the next seven days with effect from Thursday.

The decision came after more persons from the area have been detected with COVID-19 positive.

According to an order by the district administration, it prohibits all shops and business establishments located at Colonel J Ali Road from City Pharmacy Point to Railgate No 2 of Lakhtokia as closed.

Any violation of the order will attract penal provisions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Assam COVID Regulations 2020.

You might also like
Regional

Former Karimganj DC Sent To 2 days Police Remand

National

Blast in Trinamool Congress office, 1 killed

Sports

Saina, Sindhu To Reach Guwahati Today

Regional

US Presidential innovation award for Rachna Nath

Regional

NRL should be government sector industry forever: Akhil Gogoi

Regional

4 KMSS protestors detained

Comments
Loading...