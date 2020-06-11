Guwahati: Restrictions on Containment Zone Extended

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration extended the ‘containment zone’ restrictions covering Arihant Apartments at Pan Bazaar in Guwahati for the next seven days with effect from Thursday.

The decision came after more persons from the area have been detected with COVID-19 positive.

According to an order by the district administration, it prohibits all shops and business establishments located at Colonel J Ali Road from City Pharmacy Point to Railgate No 2 of Lakhtokia as closed.

Any violation of the order will attract penal provisions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Assam COVID Regulations 2020.