Guwahati Ropeway Service Resumes Today

The Guwahati-North Guwahati ropeway service resumed from Thursday (July 22) after two and half months. The ropeway service was closed since May 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a notice issued by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, the services will remain active from 8 am till 5.30 pm starting from tomorrow.

The passengers that will be taking up the ropeway services will have to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

However, the fare has been increased as it will run with 50 percent passengers. Earlier the price for both ways was Rs. 100 which has now been increased to Rs. 150.

The fare for one way was Rs. 60 which has now been increased to Rs. 100.

The fare for children and senior citizens will remain the same.

The weekly fee for using of Ropeway has been fixed at Rs 2000 and monthly Rs 6000.

The price for especially able passengers is completely free.

