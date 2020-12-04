Guwahati Ropeway To Remain Closed For 5 Days

By Pratidin Bureau
The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday issued a public notice stating that the Guwahati Ropeway across the Brahmaputra river will remain closed for five days from December 7 to December 11.

It was mentioned that the closure was imposed for regular maintenance of the ropeway. Mock drill of the rescue system is also to be conducted as part of the maintenance process.

The ropeway, which is India’s longest, was unveiled on August 24 this year amid a lot of fanfare. But just two days after, it was closed down due to technical issues. It was again reopened on August 31.

The authorities had also informed that the ropeway will be closed for two-three days every month for regular maintenance.

