Guwahati: Ropeway To Resume Services From Tomorrow

NH Ropeway services in Guwahati connecting Guwahati to North-Guwahati will resume from July 22 once again after a long break.

As per a notice issued by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, the services will remain active from 8 am till 5.30 pm starting from tomorrow.

The passengers that will be taking up the ropeway services will have to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

Due to the sudden increase in the covid-19 cases in the state, the NH Ropeway service was closed since May 6.

Meanwhile, the price has been increased in taking of ropeway services. Earlier the price of coming and returning was Rs. 100.

However, it has been increased to Rs. 150 now.

The one way price which earlier stood to be Rs. 60 has now been increased to Rs. 100.

The price for those between 3 to 12 years and that of the senior citizens has been lowered to half of the price.

The weekly fee for using of Ropeway has been fixed at Rs 2000 and monthy Rs 6000.

The price for especially able passengers is completely free.

