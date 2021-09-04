Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: RRIH Distributes Preventive Medicines Under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

By Pratidin Bureau

The Regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy (RRIH), under Central Council of Research in Homoeopathy, Ministry of AYUSH partnered with many leading NGOs of Guwahati for the distribution of Arsenic Album 30 among the general population, as mass prophylaxis as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ under [email protected], as per the Standard Operating Procedures given by the Ministry of AYUSH from August 30 to September 5.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a series of events being organized by the government to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s independence.

As a part of this National Campaign, the Homoeopathy Institute distributed preventive medicine, gave talks on healthy diet and lifestyle to the general population with a special focus on the geriatric population.

IMG 20210902 WA0043

Dr. Sarbajit Sarkar (Project Officer), Dr. Liyi Karso, Nodal officer, AKAM and their team partnered with many NGOs of Guwahati such as FAsCE INDIA, Helping Hands Old Age Home, Gurudwara Saheedan Singha Lalmati, and seven local clubs across Guwahati to reach out with preventive health messages and distributing medicines to thousands of families. Many more active NGOs will be participating this week.

AYUSH systems of medicine have comprehensive and holistic care provisions to serve all sections of the society and such initiatives will showcase their renewed strength and commitment towards improving public health in India.  

