Guwahati: Rs. 25K Stolen from a Car in Chandmari in Broad Daylight

In yet another incident, some unknown miscreants have stolen Rs. 25,000 from a parking vehicle at Chandmari in Guwahati. The money was stolen by breaking the glass of the car.

The car bearing registration number AS01DQ7333 belongs to one Pradip Das.

