GUWAHATI | Samsung showroom sealed for illegal sale of food materials

By Pratidin Bureau
Fed up with the increasing number of cases related to illegal sale of meat, fish, egg, and vegetable when the lockdown is in effect, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) carried out an operation on Monday in the city.

During the crackdown, it was found that a Samsung showroom near Rajdhani Maszid, Hatigaon was operating as a centre for illegal sale of meat, fish, egg, and vegetable amid the ongoing lockdown. It may be mentioned that several instances of illegal sale of food materials have come to the notice of GMC since enforcement of the lockdown.

