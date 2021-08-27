Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Sarusajai COVID Hospital Temporarily Closed for 15 Days

By Pratidin Bureau

The COVID-19 hospital in Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati will temporarily be closed for 15 days.

The administration has decided to close the hospital for few days because of the poor infrastructure, less number of patients and detection of scrub typhus infection.

The hospital which was constructed at a cost of Rs. 22 crores was inaugurated on June 10 at Sarusajai in Guwahati.

Sources said that the hospital will be reopened to tackle the third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, commenting on the disease of Scrub Typhus, Health & Family Welfare minister Keshab Mahanta said that he is not aware of such disease.

