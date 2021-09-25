Guwahati Scam of Over 30 Lakhs Busted, 2 Arrested, Main Accused Missing

In a joint operation conducted by both Nagaon and Guwahati police led to the search of the house of one Mridupawan Neog in the wee hours of Saturday who has been alleged for his involvement in a scam worth Rs 30 lakhs. In this connection, his bodyguard Rakesh Dixit and driver Bahin Boro have been arrested.

Along with the arrest of his accomplices, the police also seized .32 pistol, 20 live rounds, gold jewelry worth lakhs, a large quantity of foreign liquor, many fake documents and stickers of various government departments, and a logo of a media house. A Fortuner was also recovered.

Among several fraudulent businesses, Neog was involved in car dealings where he has supposedly taken money from one Imran Hussain of Nehabazar in Nagaon. On a complaint lodged by Hussain, both Nagaon and Guwahati police launched a search operation.

Based on inputs, it was found that Neog had dinner in a Sonapur Dhaba at around 11 pm on Friday night. Neog claimed he was a government official and duped people accordingly. Neog fled the scene after learning he was being hunted down.

Notably, Neog was also involved in a drugs-related case in 2009 and a case was registered against him in this regard.

