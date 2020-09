A woman tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Brahmaputra River at Sukreswar ghat on Tuesday morning. The woman has been identified as Suman Bishnoi.

According to the eye-witnesses, the woman reportedly tried to commit suicide. One Sandeep Tiwari who witnessed the situation informed the SDRF who immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the woman alive from the river.

The SDRF handed over the woman to Panbazaar police station.