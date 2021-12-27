Assam: Senior CPI Leader Upen Talukder Dead

Senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Upen Talukder passed away in Guwahati today morning. He was 80.

Talukder breathed his last at his residence in Beltola at around 6:30 am.

Talukdar came into contact with the communist party through the AISF. He had in turn led the AITUC in Assam and has served as its chief adviser ever since.

He was a member of the Assam State Committee of the CPI till his death.

He was also the founding president of the All Assam Construction Workers’ Union.

He joined as the whole timer of the party after taking voluntary retirement from his service at Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI).

“Talukdar’s death has caused an irreparable loss to the party as well as the workers’ movement in Assam. We are deeply saddened by his demise,” said CPI leader Ratul Bora.

“We extend our deepest condolences to him on behalf of CPI’s Assam State Council, AITUC’s Assam State Committee, AIKS Assam State Council, and IPTA’s Assam State Committee,” he added.