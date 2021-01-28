Guwahati: Several Houses, Factory Gutted In Fire

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
313

A massive fire broke out on Thursday evening at Basistha in Guwahati.

The incident took place at Patharkuchi Road in Beltola.

As per initial reports, several houses and a factory have been gutted in the fire.

Related News

Assam: Oldest Defunct Khadi Institution Revived

Nagaon: Tension Prevails Over Alleged Rape Of Minor

Dibrugarh Varsity Students Continue Protest Against VC

Guwahati: Swiggy Delivery Executives Stage Protest

Three cylinder explosions aggravated spreading of the fire.

Fire tenders have rushed to the site and are trying to douse the flames.

An investigation is underway to identify the cause of the fire. Any injuries or casualties are yet to be reported.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

You might also like
Regional

Majuli: Neematighat-Bound Ferry Stranded Midstream

Technology

Election Commission of India asks Facebook to block political ads 48 hours before…

National

No challenge to BJP in coming elections: PM Modi

Regional

World Bank team likely to visit Assam

Regional

Bogibeel set to inaugurate on Dec 25

National

SC allows women entry into Sabarimala temple

Comments
Loading...