Guwahati: Several Houses, Factory Gutted In Fire

A massive fire broke out on Thursday evening at Basistha in Guwahati.

The incident took place at Patharkuchi Road in Beltola.

As per initial reports, several houses and a factory have been gutted in the fire.

Three cylinder explosions aggravated spreading of the fire.

Fire tenders have rushed to the site and are trying to douse the flames.

An investigation is underway to identify the cause of the fire. Any injuries or casualties are yet to be reported.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.