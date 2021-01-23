Guwahati: Several Organizations Stage Protest Against Farm Laws

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, several organizations have staged a protest at Guwahati Club on Saturday against the three farm laws. The agitators also demanded to scrap the amended electricity act.

The protestors also marched towards Raj Bhawan from Guwahati Club demanding to scrap the farm laws and electricity act.

The protesting farmers in Delhi from Haryana also participated in the protest. Speaking to media, the farmers said, “We have seen that the farmers in Assam have not raised voice against the farm laws as they are not fully aware and to make them aware of the laws we came to Guwahati to participate in the protest.”  

Among the organizations who are protesting are Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, All Assam Farmers’ Association, Nikhil Bharat Krishak Sabha.

