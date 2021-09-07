Guwahati Among 6 New Cities Shortlisted For New IPL Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has included Guwahati among six new cities for a new Indian Premier League (IPL) team.

The process has already started to introduce two new franchises in the next season of IPL.

The six cities are – Guwahati, Ranchi, Cuttack, Ahmadabad, Lucknow, and Dharamsala.

According to Cricbuzz, this has been done to contain the zonal imbalance and business opportunities.

The auction process will be finalised next month and BCCI set Rs 2,000 crore as the base price for the two new teams.