Guwahati: Sub-Inspector Of Srimantapur Suspended For Indiscipline Conduct

Sub-inspector (SI) of Guwahati’s Srimantapur, Birendra Kr Upadhyay, of Special Task Force has been suspended for insubordinate, indiscipline conduct, and dereliction of duty.

This was notified in an order issued by the Additional Superintendent of police, Srimantapur.

“During the period of suspension he will get the subsistence allowanced as admissible as per rule if he remains present at Reserve Office, STF, Srimantapur,” the order further stated.