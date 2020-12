The Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) has observed a ‘Manav Shrinkhal’ programme against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Guwahati Club on Thursday.

The students’ from across the state have participated in the protest demanding to scrap CAA immediately.

The students’ union also demanded to release Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi who is in jail for more than a year. Gogoi was arrested in December 2019 while participating in an anti-CAA protest.