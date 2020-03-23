GUWAHATI | Social distancing? City shops, Markets remain open

By Pratidin Bureau
1,388

No effect of ‘Self-quarantine’ seen as markets and shops open

City’s key retail, food destinations, including Ganeshguri, Fancy Bazar Markets, roadside tea stall, remain open but on alert as the city administration implements ban on mass gatherings.

The ban, which indefinitely prohibits all non-essential gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus, does not apply to supermarkets, food markets, grocery shops, retail outlets and shopping centres.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 today after 30 fresh cases were reported, according to Health Ministry data. Maharashtra is worst hit with 89 confirmed cases. Kerala has the second highest number of cases at 52. COVID-19 has so far claimed two lives in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked state governments to strictly enforce lockdown and take legal action against violators, according to an official statement on Monday.

