In a tragic incident, a speeding biker was killed after he lost control and hit a parked vehicle in Guwahati’s Ganesh Para area on Sunday evening.

According to sources, the biker, who was on his way from Gorchuk, died on the spot as the impact was huge. He was identified as one Ratan Boro, a resident of Sonkuchi area in Beharbari.

Police reached the accident spot soon after and rushed the deceased to a nearby hospital.