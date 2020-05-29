GUWAHATI: Taika Lounge & Bar license suspended

The Excise department has suspended the license of Taika Lounge and Bar with immediate effect.

Amid the 4th phase of lockdown, Guwahati police arrested five persons for allegedly trying to break into the chief minister’s convoy on Thursday evening.

The five were travelling in a Nissan Terrano but were apprehended by his security team. They were handed over to Bhangagarh police station.

Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidiya, Commissioner of Excise has directed the Central Monitoring Team of Assam Excise Department headed by Excise Intelligence Bureau to conduct an immediate enquiry into the incident & take action as per the legal provisions of the Assam Excise Act.

Some self-motivated businessmen have reportedly taken the chance of COVID-19 pandemic as excise officials have been busy on duty at different quarantine centers & screening camps.

Upon further enquiry, Commissioner has announced that license of the bar might get cancelled & any fault on part of any official of the Department will be strongly dealt with.