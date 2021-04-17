Guwahati: Task Force Deployed To Monitor COVID Appropriate Behavior

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Kamrup Metro is on an unprecedented surge, a Task Force has been deployed that will monitor whether citizens are following COVID-19 safety protocols in public places or not.

According to an official notification, the Task Force has been constituted with officials of the District Administration, City Police and Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

Further, it also stated that a fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed on non-abiding citizens.