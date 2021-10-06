Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Teenage Girl’s Body Recovered From Well In Jalukbari

By Pratidin Bureau

Sensation prevailed in the city as a body of a minor girl has been recovered from a well at Jalukbari in Guwahati on Wednesday evening.

The teenager has been identified as Sunita Devi who was residing at her maternal Uncle Jatin Barman’s house.

Sunita was missing for the last two days, and her family registered a complaint with the Guwahati police.

Acting on the complaint, Guwahati Police launched an investigation that led to the revelation that the girl was found in the well.

The body of the deceased was recovered 25 feet deep in a joint operation conducted by Jalukbari fire and emergency services and SDRF.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

