Guwahati: Three Drug Busts In Last 48 Hours

In their #WarAgainstDrugs campaign, Assam police have left no stones unturned in busting drug traffickers in the state.

In the last 48 hours, Guwahati police busted three drug rings in the city and seized a large amount of drugs from their possession.

Yesterday, Fatasil Ambari PS led by ACP Azara apprehended one Pintu Ray of Juotikushi Jyotishree Nagar Hillside and recovered 42.41 gms Heroin from his possession.

On the same day, one Md Nur Islam (32) alias Murgisila was nabbed by CGPD at Guwahati’s Lakhtokia area near the Railway Over Bridge with 1 packet Heroin, weighing 15 grams, 8 plastic vials filled with Heroin, Rs 6000, 3 mobile phones, 3 syringes and 140 empty plastic vials.

Earlier on Friday, the Crime Branch conducted an operation along with Jalukbari police near Nambari Saint Mary’s School and apprehended three more drug peddlers.

They were identified as Mustafa Ahmed (21), Rajul Ali (28), and Pranjal kumar Das (35). Police seized 24 gms Brown Sugar, Rs 1700 cash & a vehicle bearing registration number AS01 AY 5161 from their possession.

In total, five drug traffickers were arrested by Guwahati police in the last 48 hours.