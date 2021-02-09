Top StoriesNationalRegional

Guwahati To Bengaluru Flight Makes “Priority Landing” In Kolkata

By Pratidin Bureau
In a latest update on commercial airline services, Indigo flight 6E-291 that departed from Guwahati for Bengaluru on Tuesday was diverted to Kolkata for a priority landing after the aircraft’s pilot received a caution message.

As per initial reports mentioned in a tweet by ANI stated a safe landing was done in Kolkata and standard operating procedures have been followed. 

The aircraft is under inspection. The tweet also informed that as per instruction to ATC the aircraft had a priority landing and not an emergency landing.

Meanwhile, the passengers have been placed on another aircraft for their journey to Bengaluru.


