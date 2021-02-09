Guwahati To Bengaluru Flight Makes “Priority Landing” In Kolkata

In a latest update on commercial airline services, Indigo flight 6E-291 that departed from Guwahati for Bengaluru on Tuesday was diverted to Kolkata for a priority landing after the aircraft’s pilot received a caution message.

As per initial reports mentioned in a tweet by ANI stated a safe landing was done in Kolkata and standard operating procedures have been followed.

The aircraft is under inspection. The tweet also informed that as per instruction to ATC the aircraft had a priority landing and not an emergency landing.

Meanwhile, the passengers have been placed on another aircraft for their journey to Bengaluru.

IndiGo flight 6E- 291, Guwahati to Bengaluru, was diverted to Kolkata after a caution message was observed by pilot. Standard operating procedures were followed & aircraft landed at Kolkata safely. Passengers accommodated on another aircraft for their onward journey to Bengaluru. — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

