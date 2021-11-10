Guwahati To Have 6 New International Flight Destinations Soon

Guwahati will soon be connected with Dhaka, Kuala Lampur and Singapore among six destinations under the International Udaan Scheme.

At present, there are no international flights from the northeastern states. Assam state transport minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary said on Monday that under the International Udaan Scheme, six Southeast Asian countries will be connected by flight to Guwahati.

Mr. Patowary said, “Our government gave a commitment of 100 crore to the Centre for the viability gap funding. We have already released 10.9 crore and bidding to select the operators has also been done. In the meantime, Covid hit the country. As and when international air connectivity fully resumes, we are expecting to start the new flights”.

The first international flight under the scheme was launched on July1, 2019, between Guwahati and Dhaka, but operations were put on hold due to lack of passengers. Air connectivity with Bangkok was suspended from January 2020, in a major blow to the government’s plans to make the city a travel hub in Southeast Asia. The last international flight, which got suspended due to Covid, was for Paro-Guwahati-Singapore.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) NE headquarters official said that they were waiting for the flight schedule and intimation about the commencement date of international flight, adding that Imphal and Agartala also had potential to become international destinations.

Agartala airport can become the third international airport in the northeast as it gets the recognition, likely after the inauguration of the new terminal building by December. Imphal airport is already international and has seasonal connectivity with Mandalay in Myanmar.

Utpal Baruah, Chief Airport Officer at LGBI airport, Guwahati told TOI that Guwahati airport was fully equipped to handle international flights and they were waiting for the schedule.

Airport officials said that since the restrictions were lifted, daily footfall has touched around 15,000. They said that recovery in air traffic movement was around 80 percent, whereas passenger footfall, including both departures and arrivals recorded around 77 percent recovery.

The northeastern aviation sector has shown considerable growth by October with passenger and aircraft movement recording 85 percent recovery, compared to pre-Covid days, while freight transport has already reached pre-Covid levels according to AAI northeast regional office.

