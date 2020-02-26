Guwahati to host IPL matches on Apr 5 & Apr 9

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. According to the schedule, Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium will host two matches of the league stage.

Barsapara Cricket Ground in Guwahati will host two matches on Sunday 5th April between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals and on Thursday 9th April between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The season will kick-start on March 29th, 2020 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with defending champions Mumbai Indians playing Chennai Super Kings. BCCI stated that this season will comprise only 6-afternoon games and the tournament will span for the duration of 57 days. The final will be played on May 24th, 2020.