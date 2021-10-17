Guwahati To Host Northeast No 1 Medical Equipment Exhibition

By Pratidin Bureau on October 17, 2021

Guwahati gears up to welcomes the Northeast No 1 exhibition on medical equipment and hospital needs for the second time at Maniram Devan Trade Centre in Guwahati.

Exhibition of the previous year

The post covid private and government healthcare centers are about to get upgraded. The two-day free entry expo aims to serve as a platform for medical equipment manufacturers, dealers, and distributors, doctors, hospital management teams, medical association members, medical colleges and institutes, All state Medical Departments, etc.

The 2nd edition will witness exhibitors turn up from all parts of India – Delhi, Gujarat, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.

There will be around 75+ exhibitors and 1000+ visitors according to the organizers. Expo visitors including hospital owners, managers, purchasing departments, government officials, etc and thus they can increase sales, marketing and networking, joint ventures, and investment opportunities across North East Healthcare services.

